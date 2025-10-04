HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $600.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.12 and its 200 day moving average is $567.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,024.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

