HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

NYSE A opened at $141.91 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

