HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4%

HIG opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Get Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.