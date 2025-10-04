HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,458,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $494,061,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,029,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,169,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,648,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $355,642,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.