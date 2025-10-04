HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.83 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.