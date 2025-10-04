HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $234.23.

Shares of CBOE opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

