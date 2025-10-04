HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Public Storage $PSA

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Public Storage by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.68 and its 200 day moving average is $291.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

