HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.73 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.