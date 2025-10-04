HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8%

EME stock opened at $654.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

