HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,117.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 340,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 332,850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,356,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,601 shares of company stock worth $14,421,512. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.