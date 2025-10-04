HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FSLR opened at $230.13 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $240.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

