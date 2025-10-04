HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.20 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.