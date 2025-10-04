HB Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

