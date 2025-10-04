HB Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

