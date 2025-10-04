HB Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

