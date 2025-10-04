HB Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after buying an additional 1,058,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,417 shares of company stock valued at $249,569,754 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DASH opened at $271.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.92. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $278.15.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

