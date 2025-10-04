HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $560.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.54.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

