HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

