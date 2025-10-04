HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

