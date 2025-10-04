HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.