HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

