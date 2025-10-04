HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $191,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 255.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,132,000 after buying an additional 1,262,492 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $66,948,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

TTD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

