HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

