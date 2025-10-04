HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 42.7% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 471,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

