HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,813 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $349.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.60 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

