HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

