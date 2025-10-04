HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.56.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.43.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

