HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.75.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $256.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $258.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

