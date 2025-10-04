HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

