HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 837 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $9,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,659.50. The trade was a 57.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock valued at $505,183,267 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.