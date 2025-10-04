HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

