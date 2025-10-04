Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,687 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 140,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.