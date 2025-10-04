Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

