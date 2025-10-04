HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $71.15.
About HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged
