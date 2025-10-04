HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Get HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged alerts:

About HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (HSBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides exposure to HSBC Holdings ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of HSBC Holdings Plc, in its local market, to US investors.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.