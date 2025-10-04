Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 660,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,399,000. NVIDIA makes up 3.3% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covea Finance grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 601,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

