Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.