Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,600 shares, a growth of 286.0% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of INVU stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Investview has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

