IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IperionX in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IperionX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

IperionX Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IperionX

NASDAQ:IPX opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. IperionX has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPX. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IperionX in the second quarter valued at $59,384,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IperionX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IperionX by 73.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IperionX by 69.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the first quarter valued at $477,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

