IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $25,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:IQV opened at $206.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

