iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

