iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.86.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

