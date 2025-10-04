iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Short Interest Up 298.4% in September

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 272,900 shares, an increase of 298.4% from the August 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.