iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,512.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.50. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

