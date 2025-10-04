iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $279.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $284.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

