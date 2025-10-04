Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,551 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,416. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $252.79 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $264.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

