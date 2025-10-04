Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 31,167 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Toast by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 7.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,922,000 after acquiring an additional 160,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $232,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,781.92. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $177,337.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 227,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,977.44. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

