Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 132,857 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5,005.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,254,950. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

