Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Cencora Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $302.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $315.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

