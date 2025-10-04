Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 38,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

