Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $272.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

